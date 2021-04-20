The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual event with Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Steven Del Duca served in Cabinet as Minister of Transportation from June 2014 to January 2018, and as Minister of Economic Development and Growth from January 2018 to June 2018.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall and studied Political Science and Canadian History at the University of Toronto and Carleton University.

