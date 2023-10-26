Stitching Together: A Community Tapestry

Join our drop-in community embroidery project! Learn embroidery stitches and become a part of our diverse tapestry. No experience necessary, all are welcome, but we recommend age 12+

Embrace the spirit of unity and creativity in our drop-in community embroidery project. This unique workshop invites participants of all backgrounds and experience levels to come together and contribute to a vibrant tapestry that celebrates the diversity of our community.

No embroidery experience is not necessary; friendly instructors will guide you through the basics. Whether you're a seasoned stitcher or have never held an embroidery needle before, each stitch you add to our tapestry tells a story, represents a connection, and adds to the rich fabric of our community.

All materials and tools will be provided.

Ages 12+ recommended.