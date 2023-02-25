Sugarmaker's Breakfast

Celebrate Maple Season with a truly unique maple event! Enjoy a jam-packed two-hour experience featuring a wagon ride, syrup-tasting flight, maple taffy on snow, guided tour, and of course, a delicious pancake breakfast by the wood stove. Get hands-on and take part in an age-old spring tradition by tapping one of the park’s 150-year-old sugar maples and hang your own sap pail! Guests will take home a fire-branded souvenir of their visit and can stay to enjoy all the park has to offer, including a visit with Mountsberg’s resident farm animals and birds of prey.

Non-Members

Adult: $36.00 +HST

Senior: $32.00 +HST

Child (5-14): $32.00 +HST

Child 4 & under: FREE

Members

Adult: $26.00 +HST

Senior: $22.00 +HST

Child (5-14): $22.00 +HST

Child 4 & under: FREE