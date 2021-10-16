Sultans of String ONLINE CONCERT

× Expand Chris McKhool Sultans of String

3x JUNO nominees and Billboard charting Sultans of String are set to raise the rafters with their wickedly eclectic and globetrotting Livestream on Sat Oct 16, at 7:00 pm EST.

Sultans of String in partnership with Flato Markham Theatre will be performing with five remarkable women, all with meaningful life stories - Juno Award winner Kellylee Evans, America's Got Talent star Mandy Harvey, flamenco dancer Tamar Ilana Page, Ladino singer Yasmin Levy, and co-hosted by actor/singer Amanda Martinez. This special concert and multimedia extravaganza features live performances, guest appearances, and video exclusives.

Thrilling audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, Django-jazz, Arabic and Cuban rhythms, fiery violin dances with kinetic guitar, while bass lays down unstoppable grooves. Throughout, acoustic strings meet electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound.