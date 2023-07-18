× Expand by Crescent Hill Gallery Summer Artisan Market Series Banner

This *NEW* event will take place at Cresent Hill Gallery in the main space. We have invited local artisans/artists/crafters/makers to showcase their pieces at our Summer Artisan Series art market.

Each event (July 22nd, August 19th, 11-4pm) will host new makers from our area. Come cool off in the gallery and discover some brilliant local talent. The participating artists will be announced on our facebook event page.

Please grab a free "Market Pass" ticket at the link below! We can't wait to see you!

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/summer-artisan-series-markets-tickets-668943266317