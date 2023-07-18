Summer Artisan Series Markets
to
Crescent Hill Gallery 10-2575 Dundas Street W, Oakville, Ontario L5K2M6
by Crescent Hill Gallery
Summer Artisan Market Series Banner
This *NEW* event will take place at Cresent Hill Gallery in the main space. We have invited local artisans/artists/crafters/makers to showcase their pieces at our Summer Artisan Series art market.
Each event (July 22nd, August 19th, 11-4pm) will host new makers from our area. Come cool off in the gallery and discover some brilliant local talent. The participating artists will be announced on our facebook event page.
Please grab a free "Market Pass" ticket at the link below! We can't wait to see you!
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/summer-artisan-series-markets-tickets-668943266317