Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception: Paul P. and Tanya Lukin Linklater

Oakville Galleries is delighted to present two solo exhibitions for its Summer season!

All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Please join us for reception remarks at approximately 3:45 PM in Gairloch Gardens.

PAUL P.

Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment

5 June – 28 August 2022

Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens

The work of Toronto-based artist Paul P. employs the visual aesthetics of the late nineteenth century to consider and commemorate queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. The artist is known for portraits appropriated from source material found in the Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives. Less well known are his numerous delicate watercolours of gardens, flowers and statuary, as well as seascapes and shorelines, drawn from life over the past 15 years. It is the first time since 2007 that this Canadian artist of significant international acclaim is having a solo exhibition at a museum in Canada. This exhibition brings together a number of these works— which are almost entirely exhibited for the first time—in a haunting reflection on the aesthetics of longing.

TANYA LUKIN LINKLATER

My mind is with the weather

5 June – 28 August 2022

Oakville Galleries at Centennial Square

Tanya Lukin Linklater works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installation and text. Her research-based practice considers the troubled colonial histories of Turtle Island (North America) and the structural violences Indigenous communities continue to withstand. In this exhibition, new and recent works consider how these violences are registered and processed in the body and highlight moments of resistance. These moments come from working collaboratively with others as an anticolonial strategy, addressing the complexities of sharing Indigenous knowledge in institutional settings—such as the museum—and a focus on the critical importance of certain practices of everyday life, such as music, dance, language, and domestic rituals.

Lukin Linklater’s Alutiiq homelands are in the Kodiak archipelago of Alaska. She has lived and worked in Nbisiing Anishinabek territory in northern Ontario for more than a decade.

My mind is with the weather is presented in partnership with the Toronto Biennial of Art, a free city-wide art event taking place across the city and GTA from 26 March – 5 June, 2022. This exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the Southern Alberta Art Gallery and the Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver. An exhibition catalogue with new writing is due to be published in the Spring of 2023.