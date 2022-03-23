Support Ukraine - The Guide

Stand with Ukraine through film. Screenings are: Wednesday, March 23 at 1:10 PM and 8:00 PM

Film.ca screens Ukrainian Film Director Oles Sanin’s acclaimed feature film, “THE GUIDE”, and will donate 100 per cent of tickets sales to Ukrainian relief efforts through the Red Cross. Click Red Cross to donate directly.

The Guide is about American boy Peter and blind minstrel Ivan who are thrown together by fate amidst the turbulent mid-1930s Soviet Ukraine. Unfortunately, the plot parallels what we are seeing now.

IMDb Users have given this film a 7.9 out of 10 (2,883 reviews).

The director is currently in Ukraine to try and help in whatever way he can, and this is a way we can help from afar. Everyone who participates in bringing this to the screen has donated their time and efforts as well as their goods to achieve our goal of sending a meaningful amount of money to help these people.

Oles Sanin direct plea