Supporting Small Business

Join Workplace Safety & Prevention Services & KMB Law in this webinar on getting back into the basics of Health & Safety. We will be discussing employee rights and employer responsibilities under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. We will also touch on workplace health and safety policies, and provide updates with respect to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We will hear from Stella Nicastro-Greenough & Bill Chen, Account Representatives with WSPS, as well as Sarah Mills, Associate Lawyer at KMB Law.

This webinar will include a Q&A period where you can ask the important questions that you need answers to!