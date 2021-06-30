#SupportRestaurants with the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective
Oakville, Ontario
In the past year, the Canadian restaurant industry has been profoundly impacted by the pandemic, making it a critical time to support Canada's culinary talent.
As a proud supporter of the chef and restaurant community, S.Pellegrino is rallying together emerging and renowned chefs across Canada to support the future of dining through the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective.
From June 30 - July 4, you can order curated tasting menu items directly from participating restaurants in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec for take-out, delivery or dine-in (where permitted) and S.Pellegrino will donate up to $100,000 to nonprofit organizations that support the future of Canada’s culinary community. All menu sales go directly back to the restaurants, with donations made by S.Pellegrino to the BC Hospitality Foundation, the Canadian Hospitality Foundation and Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.
Please see below for a list of restaurants and visit the website for additional details, including menus and how to order:
https://www.sanpellegrino.com/ca/en/news/chef-collective-4833
Participating Restaurants
Toronto/GTA
Rafael Covarrubias, Hexagon, Oakville, Ontario
Nick Liu, DaiLo, Toronto, Ontario
Gabriele Paganelli, Speducci, Toronto, Ontario
John Sinopoli, Ascari King Street, Ascari Enoteca & Gare de l'Est, Toronto, Ontario
Sean MacDonald, ēst Restaurant, Toronto, Ontario
Daniel Duketovsky, Gusto 101, Toronto, Ontario
Jamie Hohls, Peter Pantry, Toronto
Mitchell Gatchuff, Bon Temps, Hamilton, Ontario
Vancouver
David Hawksworth, Hawksworth Restaurant & Nightingale Restaurant, Vancouver, British Columbia
Yoann Therer, L'Abattoir, Vancouver, British Columbia
Sean Reeve and Ralph Cravalho, The Mackenzie Room, Vancouver, British Columbia
Sean Reeve and Mathew Bishop, Say Mercy!, Vancouver, British Columbia
Jakob Kent, Como Taperia, Vancouver, British Columbia
Alex Chen and Roger Ma, Boulevard, Vancouver, British Columbia
Montreal
Maria-José de Frias, Le Virunga, Montréal, Quebec
Yoann Van Den Berg, Pastel, Montréal, Quebec
Liam Beckett, Impasto, Montréal, Quebec
Anthony di Iorio, Vesta, Montréal, Quebec
Philip Capozzi, Pizzeria Gema, Montréal, Quebec
Louis-François Marcotte, Chez Cheval, Montréal, Quebec
Michele Mercuri, Le Serpent, Montréal, Quebec
Lawrence Tomlinson, Les Canailles, Montréal, Quebec
Share your Chef Collective meal on social media using #SupportRestaurants and @sanpellgrinoca