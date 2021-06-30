SupportRestaurants with the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective

× Expand S.Pellegrino S.Pellegrino Chef Collective June 30 - July 4 #SupportRestaurants

In the past year, the Canadian restaurant industry has been profoundly impacted by the pandemic, making it a critical time to support Canada's culinary talent.

As a proud supporter of the chef and restaurant community, S.Pellegrino is rallying together emerging and renowned chefs across Canada to support the future of dining through the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective.

From June 30 - July 4, you can order curated tasting menu items directly from participating restaurants in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec for take-out, delivery or dine-in (where permitted) and S.Pellegrino will donate up to $100,000 to nonprofit organizations that support the future of Canada’s culinary community. All menu sales go directly back to the restaurants, with donations made by S.Pellegrino to the BC Hospitality Foundation, the Canadian Hospitality Foundation and Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

Please see below for a list of restaurants and visit the website for additional details, including menus and how to order:

https://www.sanpellegrino.com/ca/en/news/chef-collective-4833

Participating Restaurants

Toronto/GTA

Rafael Covarrubias, Hexagon, Oakville, Ontario

Nick Liu, DaiLo, Toronto, Ontario

Gabriele Paganelli, Speducci, Toronto, Ontario

John Sinopoli, Ascari King Street, Ascari Enoteca & Gare de l'Est, Toronto, Ontario

Sean MacDonald, ēst Restaurant, Toronto, Ontario

Daniel Duketovsky, Gusto 101, Toronto, Ontario

Jamie Hohls, Peter Pantry, Toronto

Mitchell Gatchuff, Bon Temps, Hamilton, Ontario

Vancouver

David Hawksworth, Hawksworth Restaurant & Nightingale Restaurant, Vancouver, British Columbia

Yoann Therer, L'Abattoir, Vancouver, British Columbia

Sean Reeve and Ralph Cravalho, The Mackenzie Room, Vancouver, British Columbia

Sean Reeve and Mathew Bishop, Say Mercy!, Vancouver, British Columbia

Jakob Kent, Como Taperia, Vancouver, British Columbia

Alex Chen and Roger Ma, Boulevard, Vancouver, British Columbia

Montreal

Maria-José de Frias, Le Virunga, Montréal, Quebec

Yoann Van Den Berg, Pastel, Montréal, Quebec

Liam Beckett, Impasto, Montréal, Quebec

Anthony di Iorio, Vesta, Montréal, Quebec

Philip Capozzi, Pizzeria Gema, Montréal, Quebec

Louis-François Marcotte, Chez Cheval, Montréal, Quebec

Michele Mercuri, Le Serpent, Montréal, Quebec

Lawrence Tomlinson, Les Canailles, Montréal, Quebec

