Susan and Lorenzo Del Bianco Art Show
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Susan and Lorenzo Del Bianco will be at Sovereign House for three days in July.
Discover the artwork of Susan and Lorenzo Del Bianco. A painter inspired by nature, the organic and the abstract, Susan currently teaches at the Oakville Art Society. Trained as a classical animator, Lorenzo now leans toward design and illustration. He recently wrote and illustrated the hilarious book, “The Story, (not based on a true story) of Mary & Stephen (pronounced, Steven).”
