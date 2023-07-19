Susan & Lorenzo DelBianco Art Show

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Discover the artwork of Susan and Lorenzo DelBianco.

A painter inspired by nature, the organic, and the abstract, Susan currently teaches at the Oakville Art Society.

Trained as a classical animator, Lorenzo now leans toward design and illustration. He recently wrote and illustrated the hilarious book, "The Story, (not based on a true story) of Mary & Stephen (pronounced, Steven)."

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Art, Art Exhibit
