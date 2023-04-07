Sweetwater Season

This experience focuses on the Indigenous heritage of maple sugaring through a series of exhibits throughout the Longhouse Village where visitors can take a step back in time to the 15-th century site when maple sugaring was the first harvest of the year. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day where guests can gather by the fire and learn all about the history of maple sugar making. There will also be guided maple syrup tasting flights offered where you can try different grades of maple syrup, similar to a wine tasting.