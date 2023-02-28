Syria & Turkiye Earthquake Solidarity Evening

The Arab Canadian Vote Earthquake Taskforce, Oakville Regional Councillor Nav Nanda, and Town Councillor Scott Xie are hosting an event in solidarity with the victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkiye on February 10th. The event will be attended by several MPs, MPPs, The Consul General of Turkiye, as well as a number of Canadian relief organizations and local community groups. It will be held on Feb 28, 2023, from 6:30-9:30 pm, at Oakville Town Hall.