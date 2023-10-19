Tails and Treats

× Expand Downtown Oakville

Trick out your dog and score some treats at participating Downtown Shops. Enter the costume contest, browse our pup-up maker's marketplace, shop sidewalk sales, pick your pumpkin & more! All proceeds raised from this event will support the Oakville Humane Society.

Dog Yoga - 10 a.m. - Towne Square - Registration Required

Costume Contest: 12 p.m.- Towne Square

A free ticket is required to access the Dog Yoga portion of the event.

