Tails and Treats

Oakville Town Square 94 George Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Trick out your dog and score some treats at participating Downtown Shops. Enter the costume contest, browse our pup-up maker's marketplace, shop sidewalk sales, pick your pumpkin & more!  All proceeds raised from this event will support the Oakville Humane Society.

Dog Yoga - 10 a.m. - Towne Square - Registration Required

Costume Contest: 12 p.m.-  Towne Square

A free ticket is required to access the Dog Yoga portion of the event.

More information can be found here.

