Take Me to the Drag Show

× Expand MadMan Drag Add some excitement to your Family Day weekend and come out to the first drag show at Seasons Brasserie downtown Oakville!

It is hosted by local drag artist Danny Bailey, featuring hometown icon Adrianna Exposée, plus Toronto stars Krēme Inakuchi and Destiny Doll! Join us at the historic Seasons Brasserie for an evening of memorable drag numbers and delicious houer d'oeuvres. The show will be for 18+ due to the possibility of adult themes and profanities.