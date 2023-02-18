Take Me to the Drag Show

Tickets: $30

Seasons Restaurant 134 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

It is hosted by local drag artist Danny Bailey, featuring hometown icon Adrianna Exposée, plus Toronto stars Krēme Inakuchi and Destiny Doll! Join us at the historic Seasons Brasserie for an evening of memorable drag numbers and delicious houer d'oeuvres. The show will be for 18+ due to the possibility of adult themes and profanities.

Art, Dance, Theater
