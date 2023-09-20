West End Studio Theatre presents a live play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

"Talking With..." is a 1982 play by Jane Martin, featuring 11 talented local actresses.

Four performances this weekend:

Thursday Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

All tickets are $30 and available here. Discounts available for groups of 10+.

Jane Martin’s play is a showcase of eleven extraordinary monologues involving idiosyncratic characters who amuse, move, and frighten, always speaking from the depths of their souls.

The play deals with the personal ordeals of each of the female characters. Many of them are very touching; a few are even intensely emotional. However, there is also the very comical. Even the funny ones, however, have an underlying depth to them that gives a sensitive insight into each of the characters involved.