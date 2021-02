A Taste of Oakville is a culinary event that run from Feb. 15 to Mar. 16 featuring restaurants from Downtown Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village, and this year will incorporate restaurants from all across the town. Each restaurant and created a prix-fixe lunch and dinner multi-course meals at accessible prices.

Lunches range from $20 to $30, and Dinners range from $30 to $50.