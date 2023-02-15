Taste of Oakville 2023

Looking to visit a restaurant you have never been to before or to try something new at your favourite spot? Get your taste buds ready! Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, offering so many delicious options. 

Along with the tasty menus the restaurants have prepared, this year, Visit Oakville has partnered with local musicians to perform at select restaurants on Tuesdays throughout the event. 

