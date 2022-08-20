Join us for live music in Towne Square and along the streetscape every Saturday from 3-7 pm in July and August. The TD Summer Music Series is a free community event, sponsored by TD Bank, that highlights local talent and features live performances from more than 15 bands, musicians and singers.

Working behind the scenes in the industry for about a decade, Oakville's YASSiN continually seeks new ways to explore fresh sounds and is s well-known for his versatility, as he writes and produces his music while searching for artists who could meet his expectations. Performing along side USA-bred singer-songwriter Sean Terrio, the two have found their creative match made in heaven

Also a performance by Antonella.