TD Summer Music Series

× Expand Foter.com Songs of Summer Music

Enjoy some live music, soak in the sunshine, and spend quality time with friends and family in beautiful Downtown Oakville.

It’s free!

Sponsored by TD Bank, Downtown Oakville has got more than numerous musicians lined up featuring local talent that’s sure to entertain. So grab a Muskoka chair or blanket, pull up an extra seat for a friend or two and enjoy the sounds of summer.