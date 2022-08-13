Enjoy live music in Towne Square and along the streetscape every Saturday from 3-7 pm in July and August. The TD Summer Music Series is a free community event, sponsored by TD Bank, that highlights local talent and features live performances from more than 15 bands, musicians and singers.

Kyler Tapscott began playing the guitar at age 11. Adept at many styles, he has played alongside such musicians as blues-rock artist Romi Mayes, Americana roots vocalist Amanda Rheaume, folk singer-songwriter Pat Temple, and Jimmy Bowskill’s country, blues and rock band, The Hometown Beauts. No matter who he’s playing next to, Kyler’s love of deep grooves, catchy phrases and hooks shine through his work.

Also performances by Natasha Meister, and Kylie Gallant

