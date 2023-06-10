“Riding and Providing for Those Who Can't”

Teagan's Ride is in memory of Teagan Walsh, who loved animals and wanted to become a veterinarian. Teagan and her family adopted a cat named Otis from the Oakville & Milton Humane Society. This ride honours her memory, all donations will go directly to benefit the Oakville and Milton Humane Society.

During the past year, many pets have found homes through the Humane Society. By honouring Teagan’s memory, we can all continue to help keep her legacy alive.