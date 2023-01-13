Book an appointment with one of our library staff and receive one-on-one tech help. Ages 18+

In this program, you will receive assistance with basic questions about your computer, tablet, eReader or iPhone or everyday tasks, such as sending email, downloading eBooks, or managing your files and photos. Let us help you get the most out of your technology.

Appointments will take place at the Glen Abbey Branch. Please bring your own device if possible. Due to high demand for sessions, customers may book one appointment per day.

If you need help registering for Tech Help, please contact your local branch.

Skills learned: Technology Literacy