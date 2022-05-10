to

Abbey Park High School 1455 Glen Abbey Gate, Oakville, Ontario

[email protected] is holding their fourth annual official TED event where 10 inspired, young, yet extraordinary speakers from high schools around the Halton region will have the opportunity to share their thoughts surrounding a common theme; this year, their talks are focused on “One step back, two steps forward; unlearning to relearn”. With food, keynote speakers, notable guests, and activities frequented throughout event day, come celebrate the power and drive of Halton’s youth. Tickets will be available soon.

