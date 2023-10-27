Teen Carnival

Participate in a costume contest, pumpkin carving, virtual reality, Dungeons and Dragons at an after hours at the library. Age 13-18

Register to ensure you have a spot or drop-in, space permitting.

Do you love Halloween and all things horror? We have a special after-hours event planned just for you.

Bring your friends and participate in a variety of activities including Dungeons and Dragons, Virtual Reality, Halloween crafts, and games. Try out our new Nintendo Switch games and come create something in our Creation Zone.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

There will be two contests running, Pumpkin carving and a Halloween Costume contest. Enter for a chance to win a fun prize!

*The Pumpkin carving contest is limited to 20 people due to limited supply*

***The costumes must not have any offensive or discriminatory language or elements.*

Dress up, eat snacks and get nerdy with it!

The first 20 signups will be receive a special gift bag!

Registration is required.