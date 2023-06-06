× Expand John McDonald Author Early Temperance Poster

The Temperance Movement, Prohibition in Halton County!

Told by John McDonald, a noted historian, and author of Halton’s Heritage, will provide a colourful overview of its impact in Halton County.

Halton became the first county in the province to pass prohibition by-laws creating events and conflict between officials and ordinary citizens during this tumultuous period of our history.

John will also discuss how Ontario developed an alcohol management strategy which has resulted in today’s liquor regulations.

Please join us at the old Palermo Public Schoolhouse on Tuesday June 6th at 7:00 pm for a presentation of “The Temperance Movement”, in Halton County!