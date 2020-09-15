Tempus Choral Society resumes on Zoom

× Expand Tempus Choral Society Tempus Choral Society on our 2018 European summer tour

Tempus Choral Society prepares for our Zoom rehearsal season. To sing with us, register ahead of time at membership@tempuschoralsociety.com or call Kathy Dixon at 416-200-1731. September 15th is "pick up new music" day. Masks mandatory. Rehearsals on Zoom start September 22nd.