Tempus Choral Society resumes on Zoom
Knox Presbyterian Church 89 Dunn Street, Oakville, Ontario
Tempus Choral Society prepares for our Zoom rehearsal season. To sing with us, register ahead of time at membership@tempuschoralsociety.com or call Kathy Dixon at 416-200-1731. September 15th is "pick up new music" day. Masks mandatory. Rehearsals on Zoom start September 22nd.
