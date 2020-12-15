Tempus Choral Society's Virtual Christmas Concert

We are excited to present our Musical Christmas Card to you! We welcome you to join us for a virtual presentation of Christmas music, with Tempus Choral Society, Tempus Jazz and Tempus4Us, and guests, Four over Forty.

Please join us on Tuesday, December 15th, 8 pm, for our free virtual Christmas Concert, details below.

Email us to sign up for the Zoom invitation link for this free online event: [email protected] or [email protected] The link will be emailed to you within 24 hours before the event.

Spread the word!

Merry Christmas!