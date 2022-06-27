Terry Fox kickoff for 2022

The Firehall 2390 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario

Join the team as they kick off the 2022 Oakville Terry Fox Run with free breakfast and speaker: Dr. Mark Minden. 

Speaker: Dr Mark Minden, a Terry Fox funded researcher from Princess Margaret Hospital to talk about how the funds you raise are changing cancer research. 

Thank you to Catch Hospitality for providing a complimentary breakfast for the event.

