Textile Workshop: Mending with Gabrielle Trach

Oakville Galleries close up photograph of gently used fabrics.

During this series of Textile Workshops: Mending, our guest artist Gabrielle Trach will guide participants through the different mending techniques used to repair and extend the life of your clothes and other loved textiles. This workshop is presented alongside our current exhibition at Gairloch Gardens, Wolf Tones: A Many Sided-House, highlighting their individual and collaborative meditations on material histories and the handmade. With their densely constructed installations, Wolf Tones gather, reclaim and exchange objects, textiles, and images to create new connections.

Each week participants will bring in a new textile or garment to be mended and Gabrielle will demonstrate new tools and techniques to give your textiles a second chance. Do you want your mending to be visible or invisible? For an invisible repair, bring in matching fabric, string, or yarn to match your existing textile piece. Participants may choose from the materials provided for a visible repair and give their garment extra details.

Join us for a single session or sign up for a few sessions to build on your newly learned skills!

