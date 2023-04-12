The Drop - Youth Activities

The Drop is a free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17. Scheduled for every second Friday of each month, The Drop rotates through different community centres throughout Oakville, and each night offers a variety of activities, snacks and refreshments and prizes. Visit the Youth Services page on oakville.ca for details.

April 14, 2023 - Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

  • A free skate on Rink 1, 6-9 p.m.
  • Games in Community Room 1, 6-9 p.m. (Includes table tennis, foosball, Nintendo Switch and board games!)
  • Free popcorn compliments of Puckz Pub on the Fly, 7-9 p.m.

