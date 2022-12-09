Julia Hanna Mobile

The Drop - Youth Activities

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre 325 Reynolds Street, Oakville, Ontario

The Drop is a free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17. Scheduled for every second Friday of each month, The Drop rotates through different community centres throughout Oakville, and each night offers a variety of activities, snacks and refreshments and prizes. Visit the Youth Services page on oakville.ca for details.

Dec. 9 - Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre

  • Youth Swim from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Mug Painting from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Name That Tune from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Pictionary from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Info

