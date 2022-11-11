The Drop - Youth Activities
Trafalgar Park Community Centre 133 Rebecca Street, Oakville, Ontario
The Drop is a free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17. Scheduled for every second Friday of each month, The Drop rotates through different community centres throughout Oakville, and each night offers a variety of activities, snacks and refreshments and prizes. Visit the Youth Services page on oakville.ca for details.
Nov. 11
- Key chain/ornament/jewelry making from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Chess from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Basketball from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Info
Trafalgar Park Community Centre 133 Rebecca Street, Oakville, Ontario