The Drop - Youth Activities

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

The Drop is a free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17. Scheduled for every second Friday of each month, The Drop rotates through different community centres throughout Oakville, and each night offers a variety of activities, snacks and refreshments and prizes. Visit the Youth Services page on oakville.ca for details.

  • Rock Climbing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Note: A waiver (PDF) that must be completed and given to the instructor will be emailed to all of those registered ahead of time.

  • Pumpkin Carving/Painting Competition from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Haunted Trivia and Hocus Pocus 2 Screening from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

