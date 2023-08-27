The Friends of the Library book sale

to

Oakville Public Library, Central Branch 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

The Friends of the Library are planning their next book sale!  Stock up on reads and browse previously loved items available for purchase. By offering used books and materials for sale, we are promoting a sustainable, environmentally friendly option and affordable access to book ownership while continuing to encourage literacy.

Fill a Friends of the Library tote bag for $15, or purchase books and other items with prices ranging from $2 to $5. Although cash will be accepted, please note no change will be provided; cashless sales are recommended. 

Info

Oakville Public Library, Central Branch 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Fundraiser
to
Google Calendar - The Friends of the Library book sale - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Friends of the Library book sale - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Friends of the Library book sale - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Friends of the Library book sale - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 ical