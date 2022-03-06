The fusion of art, poetry, and music

Through the fusion of art, music and poetry, three artists created seven unique, innovative art pieces representing a layered interpretation of the core human emotions of anger, frustration, fear, sadness, love, joy, and surprise.

The collaborative fusion of art, poetry and music performance will be conducted by: Anthony Barr, flute musician; Susan Ksiezopolski, poet and Angela Chao, abstract visual artist.

While engaging in the thought-provoking artwork, listening to the enchanting flute music, and the eloquence of the poetry recital, the audience will be encouraged to interact by sharing their own words describing their emotional reactions.

The Feel It! Experience Performance will facilitate exchanges of ideas to enable much-needed community conversations about emotions and how they are portrayed through the arts to support a pathway to wellbeing.