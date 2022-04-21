West End Studio Theatre presents a live play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

"The Laramie Project" is a 2000 play by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.

Four performances this weekend:

Friday April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday April 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday April 24 at 2 p.m.

All tickets are $20 and available here.