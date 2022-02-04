The Last Rodeo & Friends

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

We're easing back into re-opening with an eclectic, jammy and casual evening of entertainment. John Marlatt, Ron Mueller, Mimico Bill and Wayne Cheddie will be at the core.

We'll just have to wait and see who else is going to join in!!

WE JUST WANT TO HAVE SOME FUN!

Cover: $5.00/person

Info

Live Music
905-844-2655
