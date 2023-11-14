The Legendary Downchild Blues Band
Happy Trails Tour
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Photo: Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts
Downchild came to international prominence as the inspiration for Hollywood stars Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi’s hit film, The Blues Brothers. In fact, two Downchild songs, “Shotgun Blues” and “I Got Everything I Need (Almost)” were even covered on The Blues Brothers’ 1978 multi-platinum album Briefcase Full of Blues.
With their signature jump-blues style and infectious, soulful sound, Juno Award winners Downchild deliver a live performance that is second to none and good times guaranteed!
Ticket Prices - $70 (Big Ticket Plus Member discounts available)