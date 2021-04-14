The Magic in You: Children's Empowerment Magic Show

What do you get when you combine a laugh-out-loud, virtual magic show with an empowering magic class? You get The Magic in You, presented by award-winning magician, Scott Dietrich, who also happens to be a Sheridan graduate and former YTV personality. Children will be dazzled by Scott's magic, empowered by learning to perform magic themselves, and will have the opportunity to help magically produce Scott's furry sidekick, Sir Walken, a real magic bunny. The show is recommended for those 8 – 12 years but is fun for the whole family.