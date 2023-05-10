× Expand Oakville Centre

Described as "Canada’s contribution to the great female trios", Sandra, Barbara and Ann have been captivating audiences across North America with their powerful voices, humour, musical versatility, and style.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, The Mantini Sisters continue to win the hearts of music lovers of all ages. Join award-winning singer-songwriter Vili V and his velvet four-octave voice on a nostalgic thrill ride through music’s golden age.

Celebrating everything from vintage rock ‘n’ roll, pop, and country to romantic crooner ballads, inspirational themes, and originals, this concert experience is not to be missed! Enjoy the hits made famous by Elvis, Roy Orbison, Frank Sinatra, and many more!

Friday, May 12, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Oakville Centre, AEG Liebherr Auditorium

$45 Regular Seating

$38 Big Ticket Members

$34 Big Ticket Plus Members