The Mayor's Town Economic Update

Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to The Mayor’s Town Economic Update, hosting Mayor Rob Burton on June 7, 2022 at the Oakville Conference Centre.

Join the Oakville business community to hear the latest economic report from Mayor Rob Burton, highlighting local economic growth, recovery, and resiliency.

Tables of 6 and individual tickets available.

Registration: 8:00am

Keynote Address: 8:30 – 9:30am

905-845-6613
