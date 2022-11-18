THE MENU
The Menu Premiers at Film.ca
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
The Menu
Don't miss the premier of "The Menu" at Film.ca
The film "focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprise."Deadline notes, "Fiennes plays the world-class chef who sets it all up and adds some unexpected ingredients to the menu planned. The action follows one particular A-list couple that takes part. I've heard Stone will play half of that couple."