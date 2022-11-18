× Expand The Menu Don't miss the premier of "The Menu" at Film.ca

The film "focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprise."Deadline notes, "Fiennes plays the world-class chef who sets it all up and adds some unexpected ingredients to the menu planned. The action follows one particular A-list couple that takes part. I've heard Stone will play half of that couple."