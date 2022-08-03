The Mississippi Bends at the Moonshine Cafe
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
The Mississippi Bends will perform at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets are $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton Based Alt Country/North Americana band fusing two talents of the Canadian Music Scene. Mary Simon is a critically acclaimed singer/songwriter with several solo albums and International Television song placements to her name. Andrew Aldridge is regarded as a favourite guitarists by many Artists (in Canadian and International).
Oakville News - Tyler Collins