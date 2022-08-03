The Mississippi Bends at the Moonshine Cafe

to

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

by

The Mississippi Bends will perform at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets are $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Hamilton Based Alt Country/North Americana band fusing two talents of the Canadian Music Scene. Mary Simon is a critically acclaimed singer/songwriter with several solo albums and International Television song placements to her name. Andrew Aldridge is regarded as a favourite guitarists by many Artists (in Canadian and International).

Info

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Live Music
905-844-2655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Mississippi Bends at the Moonshine Cafe - 2022-08-05 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Mississippi Bends at the Moonshine Cafe - 2022-08-05 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Mississippi Bends at the Moonshine Cafe - 2022-08-05 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Mississippi Bends at the Moonshine Cafe - 2022-08-05 20:30:00 ical