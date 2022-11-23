× Expand Oakville School of Classical Ballet Oakville Ballet Nutcracker ©2017 Nikki Wesley Photography

Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of THE NUTCRACKER.

All tickets are $42. There are five performances:

Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Join Clara, her Nutcracker, and the magician Herr Drosselmeyer in this traditional festive tale for the whole family. In a world of elegance, OSCB's Nutcracker brings to life the eternally popular Tchaikovsky score, following Clara’s whimsical journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.

Featuring students from the Oakville School of Classical Ballet under the Artistic Direction of Amanda Paterson.