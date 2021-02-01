The Underground Railroad: Next Stop, Freedom & Legacy Voices presented by the Oakville Museum

Through virtual tours, digitized artifacts, hands-on activities, stories, and a live interactive video presentation, this inquiry-based education program helps students immerse themselves into historical experiences that offer unique opportunities to experience our shared living heritage.

Students will explore Oakville’s relationship with the United States in the context of the Underground Railroad. They will learn about how Oakville Harbour played a significant role in the journey to Canada for many freedom seekers.

Key figures in the Oakville Underground Railroad story are introduced through the exhibition Freedom, Opportunity and Family: Oakville’s Black History, and excerpts from the multimedia presentation The Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom as well as more contemporary stories from the documentary Legacy Voices.

Please contact [email protected] to register.