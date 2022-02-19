The Vaudevillian

The roaring tunes from the 1930's band, The Vaudevillian make you get off your doggone caboose & do the lindy hop! The old fashioned gentleman Jitterbug James & the sweetheart Norah Spades bring you dancing numbers from the prohibition period!

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

They’ll be performing Saturday, February 19th from 8:30 pm-10:30 pm!

Seating is limited, best to make a reservation - Tickets - $15/person 

905.844.2655
