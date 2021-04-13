Ticks are Trouble, Tick Talk

× Expand Seniors Working Action Group is a senior Advocacy Committee and is hosting this event Learn how to identify and prevent bites from ticks, recognize if you have been bitten and possible effects of Lyme disease. This informative session is for anyone who walks in a park, hikes in the woods, gardens, cuts grass or owns a pet.

Cyril Akwo, Guelph University, PhD student in Epidemiology in the Department of Population Medicine,working on study of ticks and related diseases, Beatriz Gomez, Oakvillegeen Conservation Ass., Chris Doherty DVM, The Farley Foundation

This is hosted by The Seniors Working Action Group (SWAG)