No Time To Die Opening Night
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Universal Pictures
Length: 163 minutes Rating: STC Subject To Classification
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.