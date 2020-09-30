Time to Get Moving Virtual Event

× Expand Oakville Meals on Wheels. How to register and join us.

Make a difference from a distance! Get moving, have fun and help support a vital service that so many in our community need - especially now when navigating these challenging times.

Time to Get Moving is a fun and easy way to come together as a community and support our neighbours who rely on our services for nutritious meals, wellness checks, social connections and the ability to continue living independently in their own homes.

Get moving your own way- any place, any activity, any length of time!

Details:

A virtual event is any activity that you choose to complete wherever you would like. You can walk, run, hike, swim, bike, etc. The great thing about a virtual event is that you can move at your own pace when and wherever you choose.

Anybody can register! We encourage and welcome participants of any age, athletic ability and location to join us.

Each participant will receive an event t-shirt which they can pick up on one of the scheduled pick-up dates.

On September 30th, get moving and connect with us online to celebrate using #GetMovingOMoW!